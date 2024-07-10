Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $197,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 444,829 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

