Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,725. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

