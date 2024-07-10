Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,670,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

