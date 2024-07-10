Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $302,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,033,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

