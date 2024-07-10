Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $39,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,766. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.