Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $43,000 in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 485,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,883. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

