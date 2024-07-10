Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 29,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 33.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.34. 22,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,886. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

