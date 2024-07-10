Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDG traded down $11.44 on Wednesday, hitting $1,259.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,307.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,200.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

