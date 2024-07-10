Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 100,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

