Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,649.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,608.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

