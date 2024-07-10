Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,572. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

