Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

O traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 343,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,758. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

