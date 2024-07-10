Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,383,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,893 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 221,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 163,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

