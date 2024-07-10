Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.95. 38,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,719. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

