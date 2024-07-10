Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

