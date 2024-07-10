Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VST traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

