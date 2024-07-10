Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

