Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. 75,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.