Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after buying an additional 166,891 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,180. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

