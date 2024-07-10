Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veralto by 753.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 465,312 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Veralto by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 24,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

