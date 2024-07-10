Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 66,152 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 89.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

