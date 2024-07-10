Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 671 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DaVita by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.19. 14,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.