Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. 475,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

