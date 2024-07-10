Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 11,207 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.23% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

NUDM stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

