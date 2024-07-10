Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 131 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

