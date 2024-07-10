Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,741 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

