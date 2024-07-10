Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 300 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

