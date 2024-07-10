Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 302 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

