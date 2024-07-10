Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,184 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 56.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.