Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 424 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Up 0.0 %

AXNX stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

