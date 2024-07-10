Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $22,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

