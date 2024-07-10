Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

GOOG opened at $190.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

