Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 541.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.