Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 159,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,404,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

