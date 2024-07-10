Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

