Whittier Trust Co. Sells 14,146 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.