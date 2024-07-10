Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after acquiring an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.