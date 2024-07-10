Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

