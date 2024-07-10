Whittier Trust Co. Sells 14,817 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

