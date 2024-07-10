Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,780 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,539,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000.

SPIB opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

