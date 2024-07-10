Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,930 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

