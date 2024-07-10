Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,070 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

