Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,755 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

