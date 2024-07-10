Whittier Trust Co. Sells 292 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $550.47 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.18 and a 52-week high of $569.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

