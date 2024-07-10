Whittier Trust Co. Sells 304 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,888,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after buying an additional 312,563 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

