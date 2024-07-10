Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,399 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.