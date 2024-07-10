Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,399 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
