Whittier Trust Co. Sells 348 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

