Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,803 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 240.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.
Insider Transactions at Block
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
