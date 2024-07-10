Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,803 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 240.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.