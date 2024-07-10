Whittier Trust Co. Sells 414 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 303,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

