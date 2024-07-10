Whittier Trust Co. Sells 442 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

